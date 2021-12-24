Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE: PDM):

12/21/2021 – Piedmont Office Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

12/17/2021 – Piedmont Office Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/7/2021 – Piedmont Office Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2021 – Piedmont Office Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/26/2021 – Piedmont Office Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

10/26/2021 – Piedmont Office Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $18.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.00. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.41.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.87 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.35%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

