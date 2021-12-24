Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Siemens Healthineers (SHL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Siemens Healthineers (ETR: SHL):

12/23/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €65.00 ($73.03) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

12/22/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €60.00 ($67.42) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

12/17/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €65.00 ($73.03) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

12/17/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €60.00 ($67.42) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/25/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €65.00 ($73.03) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

11/23/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €75.00 ($84.27) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

11/23/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €62.00 ($69.66) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/19/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €65.00 ($73.03) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

11/18/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €71.00 ($79.78) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

11/18/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €75.00 ($84.27) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/18/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €77.50 ($87.08) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/17/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €53.00 ($59.55) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/17/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €59.00 ($66.29) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/16/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €54.00 ($60.67) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/9/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €68.00 ($76.40) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/5/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €54.00 ($60.67) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/4/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €57.50 ($64.61) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

11/4/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €53.00 ($59.55) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/1/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €58.70 ($65.96) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/28/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €57.50 ($64.61) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Shares of ETR:SHL traded up €0.72 ($0.81) on Friday, hitting €65.66 ($73.78). 568,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €61.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €57.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82. Siemens Healthineers AG has a 12 month low of €40.12 ($45.08) and a 12 month high of €67.66 ($76.02).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.