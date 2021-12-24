Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report issued on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.91. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

WFC stock opened at $48.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.37. The company has a market cap of $198.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.1% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.6% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.