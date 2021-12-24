West Coast Financial LLC Acquires 1,909 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC owned about 0.24% of Albany International worth $6,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Albany International during the second quarter worth $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Albany International by 88.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Albany International during the second quarter worth $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Albany International by 28.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Albany International during the second quarter worth $121,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Albany International news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $1,029,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total value of $445,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,728. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $88.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Albany International Corp. has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $93.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.57 and its 200-day moving average is $83.29.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.76 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

