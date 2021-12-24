West Coast Financial LLC Acquires 27,506 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

West Coast Financial LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 65.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,506 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.7% of West Coast Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 94.4% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.2% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 131,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,838,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 27,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.6% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $169.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.03. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $173.56. The company has a market capitalization of $234.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

