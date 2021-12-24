West Coast Financial LLC Has $12.15 Million Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,967 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies accounts for 2.0% of West Coast Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $12,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.5% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KEYS opened at $201.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.09 and a 1 year high of $205.48. The stock has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.38.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.80, for a total transaction of $1,014,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 12,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total value of $2,525,845.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,353 shares of company stock worth $37,271,300 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

