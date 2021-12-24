West Coast Financial LLC Has $8.33 Million Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

West Coast Financial LLC cut its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,103 shares during the quarter. Omnicell makes up about 1.3% of West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. West Coast Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of Omnicell worth $8,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 15,044.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 19,859 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 5,358 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $964,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 10,451 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,776,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,153 shares of company stock valued at $11,644,743. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.86.

OMCL opened at $175.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 102.73, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.06. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.01 and a 1-year high of $187.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.50.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $296.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.82 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

