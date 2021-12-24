West Coast Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

West Coast Financial LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works accounts for 1.3% of West Coast Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $8,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 77.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $54,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 239,466.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 14,368 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.13.

In related news, Director Jay L. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $240.50 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.89 and a 52-week high of $246.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $234.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.14.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

