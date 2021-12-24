Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Purchased by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,845 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $4,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 665,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,392,000 after purchasing an additional 95,857 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 19.6% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,062,000 after acquiring an additional 30,242 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter worth $7,195,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter worth $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

WAL opened at $105.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $57.98 and a 12 month high of $124.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.68.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 46.41%. The company had revenue of $548.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 16.91%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WAL. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $414,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $477,167.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

