Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,616 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WDC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 6,614.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 112.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 45.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 33.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Western Digital from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.36.

WDC stock opened at $61.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $48.23 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.59. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.53.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

