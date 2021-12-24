Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.54

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.54 and traded as high as $24.90. Westlake Chemical Partners shares last traded at $24.86, with a volume of 23,594 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.34. The stock has a market cap of $875.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.69.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $293.97 million for the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 7.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.471 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 29.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the second quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile (NYSE:WLKP)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It also involves in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

