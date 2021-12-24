WHALE (WHALE) Price Up 0.7% Over Last Week

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. WHALE has a market cap of $102.12 million and approximately $566,492.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WHALE coin can currently be bought for $14.28 or 0.00028106 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, WHALE has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00055574 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,010.37 or 0.07892354 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,839.24 or 1.00050897 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00053713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00071363 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00008245 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE was first traded on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,150,581 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WHALE is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

