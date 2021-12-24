WhiteCoin (XWC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $663.72 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 24th. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 6% higher against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $663.72 million and $8.52 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00001756 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00032082 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00019613 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005128 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001771 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001233 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

