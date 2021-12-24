Whiteheart (WHITE) Trading 10% Higher Over Last Week

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. During the last week, Whiteheart has traded 10% higher against the dollar. Whiteheart has a total market cap of $5.03 million and $8,267.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Whiteheart coin can now be purchased for $565.84 or 0.01107588 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

