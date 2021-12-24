Will Gardiner Sells 16,667 Shares of Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Stock

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) insider Will Gardiner sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 595 ($7.86), for a total transaction of £99,168.65 ($131,019.49).

Shares of LON:DRX opened at GBX 599.50 ($7.92) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 555.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 476.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Drax Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 356.20 ($4.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 610 ($8.06).

DRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Drax Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 651 ($8.60) target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 960 ($12.68) to GBX 980 ($12.95) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 650 ($8.59) to GBX 700 ($9.25) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 656 ($8.67).

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

