Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $37.10. Willis Lease Finance shares last traded at $36.99, with a volume of 14,797 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.98. The firm has a market cap of $224.75 million, a PE ratio of -47.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $70.79 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 0.49%.

In other news, SVP Austin Chandler Willis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $95,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $49,584.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 52.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 39.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Willis Lease Finance by 197.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Willis Lease Finance by 34.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latash Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the second quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile (NASDAQ:WLFC)

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales segments. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft engines and aircraft and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.

