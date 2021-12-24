Wilmington (LON:WIL) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $218.44

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 218.44 ($2.89) and traded as low as GBX 199 ($2.63). Wilmington shares last traded at GBX 204 ($2.70), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £178.69 million and a PE ratio of -39.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 226.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 218.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.95.

About Wilmington (LON:WIL)

Wilmington plc provides data information, education, and networking services to professional markets worldwide. Its Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance training, qualifications, and complementary data and information services to individuals and firms that are operating in regulated markets and jurisdictions, as well as to risk and compliance officers.

