Wincanton (LON:WIN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $389.76

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 389.76 ($5.15) and traded as low as GBX 343 ($4.53). Wincanton shares last traded at GBX 345 ($4.56), with a volume of 41,040 shares changing hands.

WIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Wincanton in a report on Monday, September 13th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.87) price objective on shares of Wincanton in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The stock has a market cap of £429.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 358.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 389.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,444.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Wincanton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.28%.

In other Wincanton news, insider Mihiri Jayaweera bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 353 ($4.66) per share, with a total value of £14,120 ($18,655.04).

About Wincanton (LON:WIN)

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

