Wingstop Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Wingstop in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.86 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist reduced their target price on Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Wingstop from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Wingstop from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective (down from $178.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.72.

WING opened at $172.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $112.49 and a 52-week high of $187.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.56 and its 200-day moving average is $166.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Wingstop by 9.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Wingstop by 83.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 14,146 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Wingstop by 88.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Wingstop in the third quarter worth approximately $1,833,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Wingstop by 29.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,351,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,549,000 after purchasing an additional 308,527 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $3,322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,480,276 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.69%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.