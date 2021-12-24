Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.31. Wireless Telecom Group shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 161,123 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Wireless Telecom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $50.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 million. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. On average, analysts expect that Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group in the second quarter worth approximately $4,397,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 231.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 107,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

About Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT)

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

