Wirex Token 1-Day Volume Tops $646,658.00 (WXT)

Wirex Token (CURRENCY:WXT) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 24th. During the last seven days, Wirex Token has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One Wirex Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Wirex Token has a total market cap of $36.87 million and approximately $646,658.00 worth of Wirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00057116 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,060.14 or 0.07964380 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,967.11 or 0.99977111 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00054522 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00073087 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007482 BTC.

Wirex Token Coin Profile

Wirex Token was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Wirex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Wirex Token’s official website is wirexapp.com . Wirex Token’s official Twitter account is @wirexapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Introducing Wirex token (WXT), a brand-new native cryptocurrency from a payment platform, providing heavily-reduced fees, exclusive merchant offers super-charged rewards and more. Wirex Token (WXT) is a utility token based on the Stellar blockchain which will be issued by Wirex (Gibraltar) Limited. Wirex (Gibraltar) Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wirex UK. “

Wirex Token Coin Trading

