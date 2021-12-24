WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSE) Trading Up 0.4%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSE)’s stock price rose 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.12 and last traded at $37.07. Approximately 2,506 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.91.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.28.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund stock. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. Fermata Advisors LLC owned about 7.80% of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

