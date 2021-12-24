WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI) Stock Price Up 0.5%

WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI)’s share price was up 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.42 and last traded at $40.41. Approximately 5,920 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 5,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.22.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.58.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund stock. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000. Fermata Advisors LLC owned 2.43% of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

