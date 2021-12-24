Woodcoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $101,253.00 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 24th. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $564,172.52 and approximately $101,253.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0702 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,774.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,060.26 or 0.07996714 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.50 or 0.00318073 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $453.85 or 0.00893862 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00011772 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00073803 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.79 or 0.00401361 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007032 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.69 or 0.00255429 BTC.

About Woodcoin

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

