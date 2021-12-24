Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.48

Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.48 and traded as low as $15.69. Woodside Petroleum shares last traded at $15.93, with a volume of 31,132 shares changing hands.

Separately, CLSA raised Woodside Petroleum to a “buy” rating and set a $21.28 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Get Woodside Petroleum alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.48.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Woodside Petroleum stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,623,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,866 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Woodside Petroleum worth $27,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

Woodside Petroleum Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, and Others. The North West segment engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production and sale of liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.