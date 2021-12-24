Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.38.

WKHS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of WKHS opened at $5.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $808.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.59. Workhorse Group has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.14.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of ($0.58) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 million. Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 84.79% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 520.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Workhorse Group in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Workhorse Group in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 178.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 38.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

