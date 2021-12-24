Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.38.
WKHS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.
Shares of WKHS opened at $5.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $808.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.59. Workhorse Group has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.14.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 520.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Workhorse Group in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Workhorse Group in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 178.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 38.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Workhorse Group Company Profile
Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.
See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF
Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.