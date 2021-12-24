Wownero (WOW) Reaches Market Cap of $7.22 Million

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Wownero has a market capitalization of $7.22 million and approximately $12,858.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wownero has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001796 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00056738 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Wownero Profile

Wownero is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

