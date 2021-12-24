Wrapped Bitcoin Market Cap Reaches $13.16 Billion (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $50,803.59 or 1.00058147 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $13.16 billion and $145.33 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00054052 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005119 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00031389 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $669.70 or 0.01318978 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003691 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 74.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 258,940 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars.

