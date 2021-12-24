Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Tops $543.31 on Exchanges

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 24th. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be bought for about $543.31 or 0.01070062 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $2.94 billion and $1.48 billion worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00056432 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,032.88 or 0.07942786 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,857.21 or 1.00163762 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00054149 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00071856 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008224 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,405,590 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

