Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Trading Down 5% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 24th. Over the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $677,796.12 and $3,580.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for $352.84 or 0.00691349 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00055603 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,022.59 or 0.07881909 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,048.06 or 1.00024090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00054543 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00008296 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00071379 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.