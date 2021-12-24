Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Trading Up 3.4%

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) was up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.43 and last traded at C$2.43. Approximately 97,640 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 882,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.35.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption to C$3.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xebec Adsorption currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.61.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.42. The company has a market cap of C$378.79 million and a P/E ratio of -6.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

