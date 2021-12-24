Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) will announce $20.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.20 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $7.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 191.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $48.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.90 million to $49.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $122.47 million, with estimates ranging from $110.59 million to $133.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Get Xeris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 382.91% and a negative net margin of 267.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $172.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.81. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $7.94.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Paul R. Edick bought 20,000 shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.