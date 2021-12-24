XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.09.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XPEV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of XPeng stock opened at $46.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.22. The company has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.53 and a beta of 7.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. XPeng has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $60.04.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 28.56%. The business had revenue of $887.72 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that XPeng will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in XPeng by 420.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in XPeng by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in XPeng during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. 24.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

