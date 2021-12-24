XSGD Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.44 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $198.17 million and $2.44 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001441 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, XSGD has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XSGD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00055603 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,022.59 or 0.07881909 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,048.06 or 1.00024090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00054543 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00008296 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00071379 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD launched on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 288,638,171 coins and its circulating supply is 269,402,377 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XSGD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XSGD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.