Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Yatra Online in a report issued on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research analyst T. Moore expects that the technology company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yatra Online in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ YTRA opened at $1.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Yatra Online has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $2.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the second quarter worth $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the second quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Yatra Online by 450.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 28,578 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Yatra Online by 45.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,302 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 41.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 39,319 shares in the last quarter. 45.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

