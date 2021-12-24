YFFII Finance (YFFII) Market Capitalization Hits $5,748.24

YFFII Finance (CURRENCY:YFFII) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 24th. In the last week, YFFII Finance has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. One YFFII Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000375 BTC on exchanges. YFFII Finance has a total market capitalization of $5,748.24 and $134,730.00 worth of YFFII Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004908 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00043354 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007081 BTC.

YFFII Finance Profile

YFFII Finance (CRYPTO:YFFII) is a coin. YFFII Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000 coins. The official website for YFFII Finance is yffii.finance . YFFII Finance’s official Twitter account is @yffiifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YFFII describes itself as the original vision of yearn.finance (YFI). “

Buying and Selling YFFII Finance

