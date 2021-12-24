YooShi (YOOSHI) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

YooShi (CURRENCY:YOOSHI) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One YooShi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YooShi has a market capitalization of $373.46 million and $4.38 million worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YooShi has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00055414 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,016.45 or 0.07889293 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,964.78 or 1.00107431 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00053538 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00071387 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About YooShi

YooShi’s official Twitter account is @yooshi_official

