Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,557.69

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,557.69 ($20.58) and traded as low as GBX 1,520 ($20.08). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 1,545 ($20.41), with a volume of 14,890 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.46) price objective on shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of £903.47 million and a PE ratio of 1,030.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,495.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,557.69.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a GBX 8.55 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th.

About Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

