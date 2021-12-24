Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,886 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $5,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.9% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.0% in the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.5% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $135.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.70. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.18 and a 52-week high of $135.83.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.54%.

YUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. MKM Partners raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.42.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $843,009.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $177,801.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,135. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

