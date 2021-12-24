YUMMY (YUMMY) Reaches Market Cap of $7.18 Million

YUMMY (CURRENCY:YUMMY) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last seven days, YUMMY has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. One YUMMY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YUMMY has a market cap of $7.18 million and $156,549.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00057031 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,083.27 or 0.07941587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00055016 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,326.57 or 0.99825540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00071669 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00007778 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

YUMMY Coin Profile

YUMMY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 793,769,380,500 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

YUMMY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUMMY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YUMMY using one of the exchanges listed above.

