YVS.Finance 24-Hour Volume Hits $81,182.00 (YVS)

YVS.Finance (CURRENCY:YVS) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One YVS.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000362 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, YVS.Finance has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. YVS.Finance has a market cap of $232,909.93 and approximately $81,182.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00057161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,078.69 or 0.07968436 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,964.31 or 0.99567806 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00054801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00072445 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007347 BTC.

YVS.Finance Profile

YVS.Finance’s genesis date was December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,611 coins and its circulating supply is 1,255,970 coins. YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance . The official website for YVS.Finance is yvs.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

YVS.Finance Coin Trading

