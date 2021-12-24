Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) to report earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Avadel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.21). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($0.51). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVDL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVDL. BioImpact Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,920,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,240,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,806,000 after acquiring an additional 305,770 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,565,000. Tri Locum Partners LP lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 95.8% in the second quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 313,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 153,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 67.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 152,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.86. The stock had a trading volume of 153,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,420. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.40. The company has a market capitalization of $460.75 million, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 11.70, a current ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $11.59.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

