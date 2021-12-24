Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.24 Billion

Brokerages predict that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will report $2.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.25 billion and the lowest is $2.23 billion. Campbell Soup posted sales of $2.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year sales of $8.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $8.49 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $8.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $41.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.95. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.28%.

Campbell Soup announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Campbell Soup by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

