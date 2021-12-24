Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) to Post -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Expro Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.11). Expro Group reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Expro Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.03). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.59) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Expro Group.

Get Expro Group alerts:

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Expro Group had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $114.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.00 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XPRO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expro Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Expro Group in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:XPRO opened at $14.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.05. Expro Group has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $32.64.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Expro Group (XPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.