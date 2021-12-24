Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to Post $0.91 EPS

Analysts expect that First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) will post $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. First Business Financial Services posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $28.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.77 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 15.33%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FBIZ shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FBIZ traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.80. 5,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,935. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.94. First Business Financial Services has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $31.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.37 and a 200 day moving average of $28.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.70%.

First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

