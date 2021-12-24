Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) to Announce $0.22 EPS

Analysts predict that Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) will report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Radware’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.21. Radware reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Radware will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Radware.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Radware had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

RDWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDWR traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.34. The company had a trading volume of 283,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,026. Radware has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $39.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.76, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Radware by 11.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Radware by 17.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after buying an additional 14,337 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Radware during the third quarter valued at $931,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Radware by 162.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 131,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 81,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Radware during the third quarter worth about $1,279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

