Zacks: Analysts Expect Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) to Announce $0.58 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) to report $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Endava’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.55. Endava reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Endava will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Endava.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.69 million. Endava had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s revenue was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Endava in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.33.

Shares of Endava stock traded up $3.38 on Friday, reaching $163.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,727. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.20 and a beta of 0.92. Endava has a 52-week low of $72.15 and a 52-week high of $172.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 43.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Endava by 1,310.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Endava in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Endava by 17.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Endava by 146.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. 47.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endava (DAVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.