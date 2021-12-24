Zacks: Analysts Expect First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) to Announce $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2021

Brokerages predict that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.48. First Midwest Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $190.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on FMBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.13.

First Midwest Bancorp stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.14. The company had a trading volume of 211,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,055. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $24.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average of $19.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the third quarter worth $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 378.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.