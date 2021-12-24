Zacks: Analysts Expect First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) to Announce $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.48. First Midwest Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $190.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on FMBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.13.

First Midwest Bancorp stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.14. The company had a trading volume of 211,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,055. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $24.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average of $19.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the third quarter worth $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 378.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

