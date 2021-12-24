Zacks: Analysts Expect Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.41 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) will report sales of $7.41 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jabil’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.43 billion. Jabil posted sales of $6.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jabil will report full year sales of $31.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.77 billion to $31.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $33.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.75 billion to $33.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS.

JBL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.38.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $69.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.48. Jabil has a 12 month low of $40.87 and a 12 month high of $70.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $1,355,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $662,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,451 shares of company stock valued at $11,627,063. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,155,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,839,000 after acquiring an additional 41,278 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,174,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,649,000 after acquiring an additional 383,062 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,438,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,857,000 after acquiring an additional 232,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,724,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,710,000 after acquiring an additional 58,015 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

