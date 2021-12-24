Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.99 Per Share

Analysts expect Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) to post earnings per share of ($0.99) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.87) and the lowest is ($1.13). Axsome Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.78) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($3.09). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($2.05). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Axsome Therapeutics.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 27th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.89.

In other news, Director Mark E. Saad acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.53 per share, with a total value of $103,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Jeffs acquired 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $147,335.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,477 shares of company stock valued at $269,634 over the last three months. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $472,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $1,467,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 5.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 87.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $699,000. Institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXSM traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.45. 450,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,009. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.81. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $86.01.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

